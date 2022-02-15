Savannah Police: Bicyclist struck by car shoots passenger, suspect sought

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for help as they investigate a weekend shooting that injured a 16-year-old female.

During the city’s weekly press briefing Tuesday, SPD Chief Roy Minter released details about the shooting.

Minter said on Saturday at 5 p.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter call in 0 block Altman Drive, where there was a report of six rounds fired.

Officers arrived to the scene to be informed that a shooting victim was already on the way to the hospital.

At the hospital, officers located the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told police that she was in a car with her boyfriend when they accidently struck a person riding a bike.

The teen says the bicyclist got up and fired several rounds at their vehicle, striking her.

Further details were not released.

SPD continues to investigates and asks that anyone with information about the incident to call them at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.