Savannah Police ask public for help seeking entering-auto suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the community’s assistance identifying a suspect from a November, 7th incident.

According to police, a male suspect entered a vehicle on the 10900 block of Queen Ann Court at 7:15 in the morning. The suspect searched through the car before exiting and leaving the scene.

The suspect is in his late teens to early 20s. He is suspected to be about 6-feet tall and has a thin build. During the incident, he wore red pajama pants and a black jacket with a white stripe on both sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (912) 351-3403. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

