Savannah Police ask public for help locating River St. shooting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) asks the public for help locating a suspect in a July 5 shooting on River Street that injured an 18-year-old man.

The SPD says J.T. DeLoach, 17, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault.

According to the SPD, police responded shortly after midnight July 5 to River Street at the Bull Street ramp and discovered Rasheen Adkins suffering from a gunshot wound.

Crews transported Adams to a hospital for his injuries.

Police say the shooting was the result of a conflict between two parties.

SPD detectives were able to identify DeLoach as the suspect.

J.T. DeLoach, 17

Detectives also determined that Adkins had an active warrant for aggravated assault from a previous incident. Upon his release from the hospital, Adkins was booked into the Chatham County jail.

Police ask anyone with information on DeLoach’s whereabouts to call the Savannah Police Department at 912-525-3124 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and can be submitted online, as well.