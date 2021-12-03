Savannah Police ask public for help identifying porch pirate suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) asks the public for help in identifying a man caught on camera accused of stealing a package off of a local porch.

SPD says the slender built, adult black male stole a package off of a porch on E. 42nd Street last month.

Police say the suspect wore a gray hoodie, with a brown jacket over the top, jeans and white shoes.

SPD says the suspect might be connected to other incidents in the area.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact detectives at (912) 644-7711 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”