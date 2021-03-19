Savannah Police ask public for help identifying burglary suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department (SPD) detectives ask the public for help identifying multiple male suspects who broke into a Bay Street business last week.

Police say the suspects stole over $17,000 in merchandise from the business at 404 E. Bay St. on March 12th.

Police responded to a call at Off the Wave last Friday after an employee discovered the front window broken and merchandise missing from the store.

Surveillance footage showed three male subjects break the glass and steal more than 40 pairs of sneakers and clothing from the store.

Police say the suspects were seen leaving the area in a white sedan.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident or the suspects to contact the Northwest Precinct at (912) 525-3100 ext. 1441.

Tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime. More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm