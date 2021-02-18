Savannah Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect caught on camera

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help identifying the suspect in a January 30th burglary.

Police say the suspect gained access to a restaurant on the 100 block of E. Montgomery Cross Rd. at 3:30 a.m. and took money.

The crime was caught on surveillance camera.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s to 30s. He wore a dark-colored beanie, a gray jacket and a backpack during the incident.

Detectives believe the man may be linked to other Savannah area commercial burglaries.

Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect or with other information to contact Savannah Police’s tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.