Savannah Police ask for help identifying bike thief caught on camera

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) asks the public for help identifying a man who stole a bicycle from a home on Drayton Street.

A surveillance camera captured the crime on video.

Police say the man entered the rear of the property around 8:30 p.m. on October 30 and exited shortly afterward with the bike.

The stolen bike is described as a light blue Retrospec bicycle with a brown seat and brown handles.

SPD asks anyone with information on the suspect to contact detectives at (912) 658-5137 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020

Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. 

CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

