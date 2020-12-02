Savannah Police ask for help identifying ATM suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask for help identifying a suspect accused of damaging an ATM.

Police say the supect, driving a silver Jeep Cherokee, drove up to an ATM located in a shopping center on E. Derenne Avenue Sunday morning.

Police say the man attempted to gain access to the ATM using various methods such as prying the ATM open, causing significant damage.

After failing to get into the machine, the man fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged, white male. He wore a black hat, black shirt, and tan coat during the incident.

Savannah Police ask that anyone who knows who this man is to call Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.