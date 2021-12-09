Savannah Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) -The Savannah Police Department (SPD) asks the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect caught on camera.

SPD says the suspect is accused of robbing a Waters Avenue convenience store on December 5.

Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Mini Mart at 5208 Waters Ave around 7:00 p.m. that night.

SPD says the armed suspect entered the business and demanded cash from an employee.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled from the area on foot.

Savannah Police released a security camera image of the suspect in hopes someone can recognize him.

Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing a blue jean jacket, black pants and Jordan sneakers.

SPD asks anyone with information on the incident should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”