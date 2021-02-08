Savannah Police arrests suspect accused of firing shots at vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested, accused of firing multiple rounds at an occupied vehicle in Midtown Savannah last week.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, a driver, identified only as a female, was driving on Kentucky Avenue when a vehicle made a sudden stop in front of her. A person in the vehicle fired multiple shots at her vehicle and then sped from the scene.

SPD detectives quickly identified the suspect as Jamir Rashad Lewis, 18, who said he fired a gun at the victim’s vehicle because he thought it was following. Police say Lewis and the victim have no known connections.

Lewis was booked into the Chatham County jail on Friday on two counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with further information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.