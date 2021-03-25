Savannah Police arrest Waters Ave. homicide suspect

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jonathan Johnson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday Savannah Police announced the arrest of Jonathan Johnson, 29, for a deadly shooting on Waters Avenue Monday night.

Police say Johnson turned himself into SPD headquarters.

Johnson faces a murder charge.

Monday night, Savannah Police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex on the 8500 block of Waters Ave.

At the scene officers located Leron Pace, 29, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Pace later died at a hospital from his injuries.

Johnson remains in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories