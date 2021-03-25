Savannah Police arrest Waters Ave. homicide suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday Savannah Police announced the arrest of Jonathan Johnson, 29, for a deadly shooting on Waters Avenue Monday night.

Police say Johnson turned himself into SPD headquarters.

Johnson faces a murder charge.

Monday night, Savannah Police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex on the 8500 block of Waters Ave.

At the scene officers located Leron Pace, 29, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Pace later died at a hospital from his injuries.

Johnson remains in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center.