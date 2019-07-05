Savannah Police arrest two, seize multiple drugs, guns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Violent Crimes Task Force arrested two men and seized multiple guns and drugs Wednesday.

On July 3 at around 5 p.m., officers conducted a search warrant on a home in the 1200 block of E. 39th Street.

Officials arrested 40-year-old Walter Johnson. He was charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of crack, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and other drug-related offenses.

Keron Williams, 23, was also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a drug-related object, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and served with a warrant for a traffic offense.

“Narcotic sales and the illegal possession of firearms are two things that we cannot continue to tolerate in our community,” Chief Roy Minter said. “This investigation is one of many we will continue to conduct to combat the violent crime in our community.”

The following items were seized: