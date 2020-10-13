Savannah Police arrest 13-year-old for deadly shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department has arrested a 13-year-old for the deadly shooting of another teen.

On Oct. 12, police responded to S. Parkwood Drive and discovered a 16-year-old gunshot victim.

The teen died after being transported to a hospital.

According to Savannah Police, officers located and detained the suspect shortly after the incident.

Police transported the suspect to the Regional Youth Detention Center on charges of murder.

Detectives believe the incident stems from an argument that started several days prior to the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.