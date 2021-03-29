Suspect arrested for murder in Worth Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Worth Street last week, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Detectives identified suspect Chalia Greene, 21 in the fatal shooting of Tamia Green, 21. The two are not related.

Greene turned herself into police headquarters Monday and was charged with murder.

The shooting took place last Monday around 11:30 at night. According to SPD, Green was attempting to intervene in an altercation between neighbors when she was shot.

Officers arrived to find Green suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.