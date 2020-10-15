Savannah Police arrest shooting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department Thursday announced the arrest of a shooting suspect.

Police arrested Gregory Darryl Gadson Jr., 27, on charges including reckless conduct, four counts of criminal damage to property second degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft of stolen property and multiple traffic citations.

Police say a ShotSpotter notification alerted officers to several shots being fired in the area of 31st Street and Ogeechee Road Wednesday night.

An officer already in the area witnessed a suspect vehicle fleeing.

The officer pursued the vehicle to Dean Forest Road and Interstate 16 where the pursuit ended without incident and Gadson was taken into custody.

Police say the shots fired resulted in property damage to several residences and no injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.