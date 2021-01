SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police arrest a suspect in a January 26 road rage incident.

On January 26th, officers responded to a report of a road rage incident at the intersection of E. Victory Drive and Wallin Street.

According to police, a male suspect pointed a firearm at a victim in another vehicle while driving.

Officers arrested Joseph Jackson, 31, on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.