Savannah Police arrest man in possession of drugs, firearms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department Wednesday announced the arrest of Tazjuan Arrington, 20 on drug and firearm charges.

Police say a search warrant at a residence on Royal Inn Court revealed Arrington was in possession of seven firearms, with one being stolen, and drugs.

The search warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation into drug activity in the area of Royal Inn Court.

Arrington faces charges including possession of marijuana over one ounce, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving a firearm.

The Savannah Police Department encourages anyone who has information on illegal activity to call their tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

