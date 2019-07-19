Savannah police arrest man in E. 49th Street homicide Thursday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Violent Crimes detectives arrested a man in the homicide of a 70-year-old woman on Thursday.

According to Savannah Police Department, at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of E. 49th Street to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Nancy Hunt deceased with injuries that were not self-inflicted.

The victim’s son, 29-year-old Sean Hunt, was at the home when officers arrived. After being brought in for questioning and upon further investigation, he was charged with the murder. He was taken to the Chatham County Detention Center.

Detectives are still investigating this incident. News 3 will keep you updated.