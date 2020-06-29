Savannah Police arrest man accused of rape, child molestation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man accused of sexually abusing an underage girl was taken into custody in Savannah on Friday.

According to records from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Fredy Juarez-Sandoval, 26, was arrested by the Savannah Police Department and booked on four charges: rape, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and aggravated child molestation.

An SPD spokesperson said detectives launched an investigation on June 20 after receiving reports that Juarez-Sandoval sexually abused a girl while she was in his care.