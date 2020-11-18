Teen indicted in fatal February shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A teenager has been indicted in a deadly shooting that happened early this year.

Little Jay Lopez, 16, was indicted Wednesday in the murder of 18-year-old Steven Meimen, II. He was indicted on one count each of the following:

Malice Murder

Felony Murder

Aggravated Assault

Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony

Possession of Handgun by Person Under the Age of 18 Years

The shooting happened on Feb. 28 at the intersection of Florence and Orchard Streets.

Previous story, posted April 3, below.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Thursday Savannah police announced the arrest of Little Jay Lopez, 16, for the murder of Steven Meimen, II, 18.

On February 28, officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Florance and Orchard streets where they discovered Meimen with life-threatening injuries.

Meimen died from his injuries at a local hospital.

During their investigation, detectives identified Lopez as the suspect.

Lopez turned himself in at police headquarters Thursday and was charged with murder.

Lopez remains in custody at the Savannah Area Regional Youth Detention Center.