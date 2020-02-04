Savannah Police arrest Cedar Street shooting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police have arrested a man in connection with a January shooting investigation.

Police arrested Maurice Baker, 22, on Friday and charged him with aggravated assault.

On Jan. 29, officers responded to Cedar Street at Delesseps Avenue in response to a shooting. At the scene police discovered Shalonda Moore, 28, with serious injuries.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident. Detectives were able to identify Baker as the shooter.

According to Savannah Police, detectives have a second person of interest linked to this case.

Anyone who has information about this case can call detectives at (912) 651-6728 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.