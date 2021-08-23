Savannah Police arrest 3 in 2015 triple homicide cold case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested three suspects in a triple homicide cold case from 2015.

The case was reopened Aug. 10 and a Chatham County grand jury indicted the suspects on charges of felony murder and malice murder, according to SPD.

On Aug. 13, SPD arrested Stanley Hall, 38, after he barricaded himself inside his home on DeRenne Avenue. A week later police arrested 29-year-old John Baker and Jerrell Williams, 39. SPD says all three are in the Chatham County jail.

Three people were shot dead on April 13, 2015 at a home on the 1200 block of N.E. 36th Street. The three victims were Anderson Mells, 52, Gary Mells, 30 and Johnny Green, 37.

At the time, police questioned two suspects but released them. SPD said the case went cold after that.