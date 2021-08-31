Savannah Police: 2nd suspect faces charges in 2020 murder

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A second suspect faces murder charges in connection to the 2020 death of Vincent Smalls Jr.

The 28-year-old died last year on May 13 after being injured in a shooting on the 2300 block of Pinetree Road, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Roughly a month later, SPD arrested 19-year-old Labrea Adger on charges of murder and robbery in Smalls’ death.

The department announced Tuesday a second suspect had been identified the case.

Kevin Wilson, 31, was indicted by a grand jury for felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Wilson is currently in custody on unrelated charges in Effingham County, SPD said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories