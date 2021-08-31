Savannah Police: 2nd suspect faces charges in 2020 murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A second suspect faces murder charges in connection to the 2020 death of Vincent Smalls Jr.

The 28-year-old died last year on May 13 after being injured in a shooting on the 2300 block of Pinetree Road, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Roughly a month later, SPD arrested 19-year-old Labrea Adger on charges of murder and robbery in Smalls’ death.

The department announced Tuesday a second suspect had been identified the case.

Kevin Wilson, 31, was indicted by a grand jury for felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Wilson is currently in custody on unrelated charges in Effingham County, SPD said.