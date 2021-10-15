Savannah Police: 2 shot, 1 injured in fight at apartment complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people were injured in a fight at the Herbert Kayton Homes Friday afternoon.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD), says two women were shot and seriously injured, while a man was also injured after he was hit with an object.

The women were transported to the hospital. The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.

The fight happened around 3 p.m. Police are investigating and no further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.

