SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left two people injured.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting took place at Waldburg Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Two adult males received non-life-threatening injuries, SPD said.

Detectives are on the scene now investigating.

Further details were not immediately available. WSAV News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.