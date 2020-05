SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 16-year-old girl is missing, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Officials say Chiante Brown has not been seen since 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Essex Ave., located on the west side of Midtown Savannah.

She is described as 5’3” and about 165 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, call 911.