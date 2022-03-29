SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a man in Savannah Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident happened in the 2200 block E 57th Street. The adult male victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SPD provided a limited description of the suspect: a 5-foot-8 Black male with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie and pants.

Further information is not available at this time, according to police.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates.