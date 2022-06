SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a shooting in Savannah that left one man injured.

Just after midnight Monday, the Savannah Police Department announced a shooting had occurred in the 500 block of W. 54th St.

An adult male received non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No word yet on any suspects.

Information on this case can be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.