Savannah Police: 1 injured in Forsyth Park shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting at Forsyth Park.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), one person was shot in the incident Wednesday and is suffering life-threatening injuries.

Several units were on scene around 8:30 p.m. at W. Park Avenue and Bull Street. No word yet on any suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124. Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.

This story is developing.