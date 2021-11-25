Savannah officer shoots, kills charging dog after 2 people injured

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An officer shot and killed a dog after a reported attack Thanksgiving morning, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Officers responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Wilshire Boulevard. SPD said there, police found the dog’s owner and another individual who had been seriously injured by the dog.

According to SPD, the dog was acting aggressively on the scene and charged for the officers. One officer discharged their firearm at the dog “to avoid further injuries to those on scene.”

The dog was hit and succumbed to their injuries. Officials said the two individuals injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The dog’s breed wasn’t immediately released.