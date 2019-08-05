Savannah mayoral candidate indicted for aggravated stalking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah mayoral candidate Anthony Oliver has been indicted by a Chatham County grand jury.

Among the charges is aggravated stalking, related to an alleged attempt to unlawfully contact a woman in violation of a permanent protective order.

The indictment also indicates the jurors further indicted Oliver with the charge of “recidivist,” due to prior felony convictions in California, which includes assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Oliver remains in the Chatham County jail.