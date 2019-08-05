keep

Savannah mayoral candidate indicted for aggravated stalking

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Anthony Oliver (courtesy Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah mayoral candidate Anthony Oliver has been indicted by a Chatham County grand jury.

Among the charges is aggravated stalking, related to an alleged attempt to unlawfully contact a woman in violation of a permanent protective order.

The indictment also indicates the jurors further indicted Oliver with the charge of “recidivist,” due to prior felony convictions in California, which includes assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Oliver remains in the Chatham County jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss