CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is wanted for insurance fraud, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

Marquis Deshawn Johnson, 26, is charged with insurance fraud stemming from a September 2021 insurance claim filed with GEICO by the suspect for damages to a 2013 Mercedes Benz that was struck by an unknown vehicle while unoccupied.

“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the reported damages to the vehicle were identical to damages previously paid for by State Farm in a separate claim filed by Mr. Johnson earlier that year,” said Commissioner King. “Our investigators determined that the suspect knowingly and willfully made a false and fraudulent insurance claim with the intention of receiving additional payment for the same incident.”

A warrant was taken out against Johnson on June 1 in Chatham County. He remains wanted at this time.