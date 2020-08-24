Savannah man sought for Garden City murder

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man is wanted for murder in connection with a shooting outside a Garden City bar Sunday.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Statesboro Office was called to assist the Garden City Police Department with a homicide investigation at the Copacabana Sports Bar, located at 425 U.S. Hwy 80.

The GBI says Armando Hernandez Suarez, 28, was shot and killed outside of the bar following a verbal altercation with another man, 40-year-old Juan Altamirano.

Altamirano is wanted on multiple charges: felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the GBI at 912-871-1121.