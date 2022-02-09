Savannah man sentenced to over 18 years in federal prison for drug crimes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), a leader of a violent Savannah-area drug trafficking network has been sentenced to over 18 years in federal prison.

Kashif Collins, 35, of Savannah, received a 220 month prison sentence after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine, and two counts of Maintaining a Drug Involved Premises.

Collins was among 29 arrested as part of a multi-agency anti-drug trafficking investigation called Operation Deadlier Catch.

According to investigators, Collins purchased kilogram amounts of cocaine and supervised lower-level dealers in selling the drugs from “trap houses” located in the Savannah area.

“Kashif Collins is being held accountable as a leader of this group that for too long funneled illegal drugs and the associated violence into our community,” said U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

Investigators seized more than 24 kilograms of cocaine, more than 180 pounds of marijuana, 3 kilos of heroin, and seized at least 14 firearms. The DOJ says many of the firearms were in the possession of previously convicted felons.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia has initiated civil forfeiture proceedings for the firearms and $1.5 million in cash and other assets including vehicles and jewelry, along with two homes in Savannah that are alleged to have been used as part of the drug distribution network.

Of the 29 defendants, 13 have pled guilty, with seven sentenced and five awaiting sentencing.

Collins had previously served a ten year sentence for an involuntary manslaughter charge for a deadly shooting in Savannah in 2006.