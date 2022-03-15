SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after admitting his role in a series of armed robberies targeting convenience stores.

According to U.S. Attorney David. H. Estes, Garnell Dewitt Quarterman, 32, was sentenced to 235 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to interference with commerce by robbery. U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore Jr. also ordered Quarterman to pay restitution of $19,201.49 and to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term is completed.

“Garnell Quarterman and his co-defendant terrorized store employees and customers during a three-month period until the diligent work of our law enforcement partners halted their crime spree and brought them to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Our office will be relentless in targeting violet criminals who threaten the safety of our communities.”

Court documents and testimony showed that Quarterman had multiple prior felony convictions for drugs, theft, and violence. Just months after being released from custody in Maryland for armed robbery, Quarterman came to Savannah and robbed or attempted to rob 12 Chatham County convenience stores at gunpoint from Nov. 9, 2019 through Jan. 6, 2020.

During one of the robberies, an accomplice fired a bullet near a store clerk to assist with Quarterman’s escape. Quarterman chose to rob some of the same stores on multiple occasions, so some victims had to endure being robbed twice by Quarterman at gunpoint days or even weeks apart.

Quarterman’s co-defendant, Malic Stephens, 28, pled guilty previously to his role in the robbery conspiracy and is serving a 150-month federal prison sentence.

“Carrying weapons into peaceful places of business and terrorizing hard-working citizens is something the FBI and our law enforcement partners will make every effort to prosecute and punish,” said Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Hopefully the lengthy sentence received by Quarterman will bring some sense of comfort to the victims he terrorized.”

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Southeast Georgia Violent Crimes Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Savannah Police Department, Garden City Police Department, and Chatham County Police Department, and was prosecuted for the United States by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.