SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- A Chatham County man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sharing images depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

According to Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Jason Holloway, 43, of Savannah, was sentenced to 135 months in prison after pleading guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography.

Holloway is ordered to pay restitution of $23,000, to register as a sex offender, and to serve 15 years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

Holloway also faces state charges of sexual exploitation of children and child molestation in a case unrelated to the federal child pornography prosecution.

There is no parole in the federal system.

As described in court documents, a CyberTip to the Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit alerted investigators to the online transfer of sexually explicit images of children. With assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, agents identified the source of those uploaded images and searched Holloway’s Savannah residence.

Investigators took possession of multiple electronic devices with dozens of images of child sexual abuse and found evidence that those illegal images had been uploaded to the internet via multiple file-sharing applications.

The case was investigated by the Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit and Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer J. Kirkland.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.