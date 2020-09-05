Savannah man sentenced to 9 years for illegal firearm possession

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man will spend the next nine years in federal prison for illegally carrying a gun.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Bobby Christine, 36-year-old Michael Williams claimed to be a “sovereign citizen” — but he had a prior felony conviction, prohibiting from possessing weapons.

“His phony legal status won’t keep him from being held accountable for violating those laws, and his sentence should warn any other play-acting ‘sovereign citizens’ to abandon such legalistic charades,” Christine stated.

Williams had previously been convicted of a felony for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

In 2018, Savannah Police officers arrested him for a traffic violation and recovered a firearm during a vehicle search.

“After his arrest, and during subsequent legal proceedings, Williams acted as his own attorney and claimed to be a ‘sovereign citizen’ who was immune from the law,” Christine explained. “His case represents the second time this year in the Southern District in which a defendant has asserted the claim that ‘sovereign citizen’ status shielded him from prosecution.”

Williams was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood to 110 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He must also serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.