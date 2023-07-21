SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Chatham County man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for the production of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court, Jill E. Steinberg, Perry Williams III, 24, of Savannah, was sentenced to 360 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of Production of Child Pornography, for which parole is not offered under the federal system.

U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker also ordered Williams to pay restitution of $3,000, to register as a sex offender, and to serve 15 years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

As described in court documents, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) was alerted of Williams in Jan. 2022 when a woman discovered explicit videos on his phone. During a search of Williams’ home, investigators found videos and other evidence that Williams had used his phone to record four videos in which he performed sexually explicit acts on a child.

This case was investigated by the SPD and Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer J. Kirkland.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.