Savannah man linked to death investigation sentenced to 30 years for drug and sex trafficking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man who police say operated an interstate commercial sex trafficking business and distributed drugs has been sentenced to more than three decades in federal prison.

Anthony Wilson Jackson, 50, was sentenced to 366 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana; Conspiracy to Engage in Interstate Travel or Transportation in Aid of a Racketeering Business (Prostitution); Possession of a Machine Gun; Possession of a Machine Gun in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Money Laundering Conspiracy.

Authorities say the May 2016 death investigation of Ava Fulmer, a woman who worked for Jackson and whose body was found inside a burned vehicle in Savannah, led police to Jackson.

Police identified Jackson as the leader of a conspiracy that operated a commercial sex trafficking business across the country, and shipped and distributed large amounts of marijuana in the Savannah area. During subsequent searches, authorities seized drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia, multiple firearms and ammunition, and more than $7,000 in cash.

Investigators say Jackson was violently abusive, threatening to murder women whom he trafficked for sex and forcing them to bow and pray to him, and in one instance beating his child so severely with a belt that the child urinated and defecated on himself.

Jackson was prosecuted on state charges in 2019 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Two of his co defendants pleaded guilty to related federal charges and were sentenced to prison.

Ava Fulmer’s murder remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Savannah at 912-234-2020.