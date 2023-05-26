SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man was sentenced to federal prison for an arson spree that damaged multiple vehicles, a residence, and a business in Dec. 2021.

Calvin Frank Robbins, 41, was sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty to destruction of motor vehicles.

Robbins was also ordered to pay restitution and serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

“Calvin Frank Robbins potentially endangered dozens of lives, including those of first responders extinguishing multiple raging vehicle fires,” said Jill Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Jill Steinberg. “This sentence will hold him accountable while protecting the community.”

Robbins is responsible for damaging the a tour bus and van in the parking lot of the Savannah Visitor’s Center, the front porch of an under-renovation residence, and several other vehicles.

Savannah Fire and ATF investigators identified Robbins from witnesses and surveillance videos, and he was carrying a can of gasoline when agents located and arrested him several days later.

“Arson is an extremely violent crime that not only destroys property but also places firefighters, first responders and the general public at great risk,” said Beau Kolodka, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the ATF Atlanta Field Division. “The ATF, along with the Savannah Fire Department and our other law enforcement partners, are committed to ensuring that our communities are safe and that those who commit these dangerous acts are held accountable.”