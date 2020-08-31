Savannah man sentenced to 25 years for multiple armed robberies, home invasion, carjacking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the “violent” robberies of two convenience stores, an armed home invasion, and car theft in 2018.

Brian Alexander Brooks, 23, of Savannah, was sentenced in U.S. District Court by Judge Lisa Godbey Wood to 300 months in prison for Interference with Commerce by Robbery; Using, Carrying and Discharging a Firearm During a Violent Crime; and Carjacking.

Brooks was ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution, and after completion of his prison sentence, he must serve five years of supervised release, according to Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

“Brian Brooks is a violent, serial criminal who robbed and threatened innocent victims at gunpoint, stole a car, ran from police and fired shots to avoid apprehension,” Christine said. “Hard prison time will protect the community from further victimization by this violent predator.”

According to court proceedings and filings, the series of crimes for which Brooks is being incarcerated include:

The July 12, 2018 robbery at gunpoint of the Murphy Express convenience store on Abercorn Street, in which Brooks pointed a pistol at the female clerk while demanding and receiving cash before fleeing

The July 15, 2018 robbery of the Parker’s convenience store on Abercorn Street, during which Brooks fired one round from a semi-automatic pistol into the ceiling to threaten the female clerk for taking too long in collecting cash from the register

A July 31, 2018 home invasion in Georgetown in which Brooks robbed a sleeping woman at gunpoint, then stole her car and led police on a chase through an apartment complex before crashing into a canal and firing shots during his escape from the vehicle. Brooks fled on foot but was apprehended days later with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Service

As a previously convicted felon, Brooks is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

“The only thing to be thankful for after Brooks’ reign of terror in July 2018 is that no one was killed, even though he showed a disregard for human life,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Once again it was our partnerships with federal and local law enforcement agencies that helped take this threat off our streets.”

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Southeast Georgia Violent Crimes Task Force, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the Savannah Police Department, and the Chatham County Police Department, and prosecuted for the United States by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.