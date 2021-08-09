Savannah man sentenced to 15 years in prison in spree of armed robberies

Photo provided by the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit in the State of South Carolina.

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A Savannah man faces 15 years in prison for a nine-day armed robbery spree in Hardeeville.

Richard Ulysee Lee, who turns 60 later this month, pleaded guilty to two charges of armed robbery, one charge of attempted armed robbery and three charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit in the State of South Carolina.

Lee was indicted Monday in a Jasper County court.

“Mr. Lee has a lengthy criminal record and a history of threatening force to take what doesn’t belong to him,” said Sean Thornton, 14th Circuit Deputy Solicitor. “A thorough investigation by the Hardeeville Police Department and the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office made it clear he was responsible for these crimes, as well,” the prosecutor added.

Lee entered a Dollar General in Hardeeville and attempted to rob employees with a handgun on Dec. 21, 2018, according to Thorton. Surveillance video shows Lee unsuccessfully trying to open the cash register.

Lee then left and stole money from a cash register at a Motel 6 shortly thereafter. Lee left a drink at the motel which investigators matched to his DNA. Nine days later, Lee robbed $427 from a Family Dollar in Hardeeville, Thorton said.

Lee was previously charged for breaking and entering, fraudulent enlistment in the Army and two robbery charges in Texas. Lee’s criminal history dates back to 1979, according to Thorton.