Savannah man sentenced for February arson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man receives a federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to setting a fire at a Savannah hotel back in February.

Gary Taylor Smith, 35, received a 5 year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to one count of Arson.

A judge also ordered Smith to pay $1,464.53 in restitution.

According to investigators, video surveillance captured Smith just after 3 a.m. on February 28, 2021, setting fire to a pile of rags behind the Marshall Hotel on East Broughton Street.

The fire caused minor smoke damage inside the hotel and all 68 occupants of the hotel were safely evacuated.

Savannah Police arrested Smith three weeks later.