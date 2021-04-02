Savannah man receives sentence for 2018 carjacking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jaquan Shakur Singleton, 26, of Savannah, received a close to 8 year federal sentence for a 2018 carjacking.

Officials say Singleton pleaded guilty to Interstate Transportation of a Stolen Vehicle, and Using and Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.

In February 2018, Singleton pointed a handgun at a motorist in a Savannah parking lot, stealing the victim’s car and driving away.

Singleton then crashed the vehicle in Hardeeville, South Carolina.

The crash injured Singleton. Police arrested Singleton after he was treated at a hospital.

Singleton received a 94 month federal prison sentence.