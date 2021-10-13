Savannah man receives over 7 year sentence for distributing child pornography

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man will serve over 7 years in federal prison after admitting to distributing hundreds of images of child pornography

James Groover, 57, received a 88 month prison sentence after pleading guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography.

According to investigators, Georgia’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that they identfied graphic child pornography shared from Groover’s address between September 2019 and February 2020.

Investigators searched Groover’s residence and discovered hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on multiple devices belonging to Groover.

A judge also ordered Groover to pay $15,000 in restitution to victims, register as a sex offender, and serve 15 years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.