Savannah man receives over 10 year sentence for 2019 violent armed robbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A federal judge sentenced a Savannah man to 121 months in prison for his role in a 2019 robbery that involved a good samaritan being shot.

Justin Alexander Campbell, 21, received the sentence after pleading guilty to Interference with Commerce by Robbery.

According to officials, Campbell and Anthony Curtis Raife, 24, committed the armed robbery at Brewer’s Sports Pub and Grill on Ogeechee Road on March 24, 2019.

Anthony Raife, 24

Investigators say the men threatened and pointed weapons at patrons.

According to officials, one of the customers, an active-duty U.S. Army serviceman that helped other patrons escape was shot after confronting Raife.

The soldier was treated for a bullet wound to the chest and has since recovered.

Raife was located and arrested in Savannah in September 2019, while Campbell was taken into custody in Virginia.

Raife is serving a 120-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to Possessing a Short-Barreled Shotgun in Furtherance of a Violent Crime.

Both Campbell and Raife also are required to pay over $35,000 in restitution to the victims in the case.