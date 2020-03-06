Savannah man receives 20 year federal sentence for armed robbery and shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice, De’Von Le’Edward Walker, 25, who admitted robbing an auto repair shop and shooting an employee has been sentenced to the maximum term in federal prison.

A U.S. District judge sentenced Walker to 20 years after Walker entered a guilty plea to a charge of Interference with Interstate Commerce by Robbery.

Investigators say Walker robbed an employee of a Savannah auto repair shop on Dec. 14, 2018. Walker then shot the employee in the shoulder.

The employee, a former U.S. Army sergeant with three overseas deployments, struggled with Walker, removing Walker’s mask and taking Walker’s Glock pistol before Walker fled.

Surveillance images of the robbery helped lead to Walker’s arrest.

The employee later recovered from his injuries.

Walker had multiple felony convictions prior to his sentencing.

