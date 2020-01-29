Savannah man pleads guilty to robbery, carjacking spree in Georgia, South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man faces life in prison after pleading guilty to a string of armed robberies and carjacking across Georgia and South Carolina in November 2018.

Demetrius Lamar Jackson, aka “Meechy”, 30, pleaded guilty Wednesday to Discharging and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to Crimes of Violence, Carjacking and Attempted Carjacking, Interference with Commerce by Robbery, and Conspiracy to Use and Carry Firearms During Crimes of Violence.

Jackson is a convicted felon. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 17 years in prison with a maximum of life in prison.

According to court documents, in November 2018, Jackson went on a nearly three week crime spree across Georgia and South Carolina including:

Nov. 6, 2018: Jackson robbed an employee of a Boost Mobile store in Savannah at gunpoint while the employee was transporting cash for the store. Jackson shot the store manager when she came to help, then fled the scene with 23-year-old Nautica Morgan.

Nov. 12: Jackson approached a couple washing their car at a midtown Savannah car wash. He pointed a gun at them and pulled the trigger twice, but the gun malfunctioned. Jackson fled in their car.

Nov. 13: Jackson robbed a Valdosta Boost Mobile employee and his girlfriend at gunpoint. The getaway car was the same one stolen from the Savannah car wash.

Nov. 19: Morgan, mentioned above, attempted to steal from a beauty store in Augusta. When the store manager followed Morgan, Jackson pointed a gun at the manager. The two carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint from a woman at a nearby CVS. Later that day, at a Walgreens in Conyers, Jackson held a man at gunpoint and tried to steal his car. He then stole a purse.

Nov. 20: Jackson robbed a Boost Mobile store in East Point. Armed with a pistol, Jackson ordered the store's employees to empty the cash register and safe. He then demanded the employees kneel on the floor and give him a key to the store along with their personal cell phones, debit cards and cash.

Nov. 21: Jackson carjacked a 73-year-old woman in Athens while she was vacuuming her car. He them threatened to shoot her and pistol-whipped her in the head. Later that day, Jackson demanded money at gunpoint of an employee and a Boost Mobile in Aiken, SC. He took the cash and smashed the employees cell phone.

Nov. 23: Jackson attempted to rob a Boost Mobile store in Columbia, SC, but a store employee shot him. Morgan drove a stolen car to drive Jackson to a nearby emergency room.

Jackson and Morgan were both arrested just after the shooting based on bloody clothes, a stolen weapon and other evidence in the stolen car.

For her role in the crime spree, Morgan pleaded guilty to charges of Conspiracy to Use and Carry a Firearm During Crimes of Violence and Brandishing a Firearm During a Crime of Violence in August.

“Jackson committed horrible violent acts, even pointing and firing guns at men and women of various ages and backgrounds with no regard for their lives,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak of the Northern District of Georgia. “We are committed to safe neighborhoods and communities no matter where they are. This case should clarify for anyone who chooses to follow in Jackson’s footsteps that we will find you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”