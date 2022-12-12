SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for a kidnapping that left the victim seriously injured.

Robert Stephens, 25, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and was sentenced to 213 months in federal prison, according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

He and his co-defendant James Page, 49, pleaded guilty to kidnapping a male victim, robbing him and forcing him into an SUV. Stephens then repeatedly stabbed and assaulted him while driving from Jacksonville, Florida to Savannah, Estes said. He then left the victim in a city park and stole his car.

“This nightmarish crime left the victim near death, and it sadly was a continuum of Robert Stephens’ violent, antisocial history,” Estes said. “Hard time behind bars will protect the community from this depraved criminal.”

The pair were caught in Aiken, South Carolina after a police chase with local deputies. They drove the victims car there and used his debit card to withdraw money.

Stephens and Page must also pay more than $33,000 in fines and serve five years of supervised release. Page is already imprisoned for more than 26 years for a September 2021 kidnapping.

Both men have long and violent criminal histories, according to Estes.

“The crime committed by this defendant and his associate was violent and shameless,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Unfortunately, the damage Stephens inflicted will be felt by this victim for the rest of his life.”