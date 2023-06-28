SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 26-year-old Savannah man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Around 8 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he collided with a turning vehicle.

SPD said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The drivers were both taken to Memorial Health, where the motorcyclist died. The other driver sustained minor injuries, SPD said.

The incident remains under investigation by the department’s Traffic Investigation Unit.